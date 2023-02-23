Cop indulges in dirty talk with murder accused, shunted out

Esther aka Yogeswari is the main accused in the murder of Naduveerapattu councillor Sathish. She was arrested a few months ago and was later released on bail. Recently, a call recording of an IS constable Madhvan talking dirty with Esther had leaked on social media. The officer also heard saying that police cannot arrest Sachin, a history sheeter who has many pending cases against him in the call. Soon after the incident, the Tambaram police commissioner transferred Madhavan to the police control room.