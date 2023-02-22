Rs 1,000 for women soon, says Udhayanidhi
COIMBATORE: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon launch Rs 1,000 ‘Urimai Thogai’ (financial assistance) for women heads of family.
Campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East Assembly constituency for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said in another five to six months, the Chief Minister will make an announcement on the scheme to provide ‘Urimai Thogai’ for women.
“The previous AIADMK left with a huge debt of Rs 5 lakh crore on the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Attacking AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam for being at the mercy of BJP, Udhayanidhi said BJP is a coaching centre that churns out Governors.
“BJP is a ‘Governor training centre.’ There may be nothing surprising, if even OPS gets appointed as governor of some state. EPS may become the leader of BJP in Tamil Nadu. That’s how they run the party,” he said.
Asking the electorate to teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK and the BJP in the bypoll, Udhayanidhi sounded confident that people of Tamil Nadu will ever reject parties that do politics with religion. He also took pot shots at the BJP for its raid on the BBC office, which exposed the truth on Gujarat riots.
“Both EPS and OPS are waiting before Kamalalayam for an appointment with BJP leaders. EPS who asked if CM MK Stalin is man ever, was not chosen by people for the post of Chief Minister,” he said.
