Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s mother approaches HC for SIT probe

CHENNAI: The mother of a girl who killed herself in a private school at Kaniyamur village in Kallakkurichi district had approached the Madras High Court for a direction to constitute a special investigation team headed by a retired judge to probe the death of her daughter.

However, the police informed the court that the plea is unmaintainable since a petition was already filed by the father of the deceased for a CB-CID probe.

When the matter came before Justice G Chandrasekharan of the Madras High Court, the police department stated that the CBI-CID has been probing the matter. "The court has granted four weeks for the CB-CID to furnish the forensic experts' report as the team is examining the mobile used by the deceased," the CB-CID recalled.

Recording the submissions of the police side, the judge directed the registry to list the current petition of Selvi along with the one which was filed and pending before the High Court.

According to Selvi, she had lost hope in the investigation of the CB-CID. “The probe by the CB-CID is not proceeding fairly. No murder case has been filed in the death of our daughter,” the petitioner submitted through her counsel.

She further submitted that the crime scene and place of death have been changed in a way to bury the traces of evidence. “CB-CID is trying to cover up the evidence related to the murder and sexual harassment. As CB-CID is denying access for us to the CCTV footage, the same is suspicious and develops more doubts,” Selvi noted.

The case has been adjourned to March 8.