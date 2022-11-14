HC orders Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s father to surrender mobile to CB-CID

Recording the submissions, the judge held that since the case of the petitioner/Ramalingam was for a free and fair probe into the death of his daughter, he should surrender his mobile to CB-CID.

Nevertheless, Ramalingam’s advocate Sankara Subbu submitted that in this age of technology, the contention of police that they could conduct the investigation only with the help of mobile phones is irrational. He further submitted that the post-mortem of the girl was not conducted properly.

Justice Sivagnanam noted that the autopsy reports could help to find how the girl lost her life but her mobile conversations would reveal the reason behind the death.

Even though the advocate noted that he needed to get instructions from his client, the judge directed the girl’s father to give his daughter's phone to CB-CID. The judge also directed the petitioner to file a report on the surrender of the mobile and the police to submit a status report of what they examined on the phone. The case has been adjourned to December 15.