Plea to paint horns of stray cattle; govts’ replies sought
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the union and state governments to file within 4 weeks their responses in a petition filed for a direction to paint reflective colours and take other steps to prevent roadside accidents because of the cattle roaming on the roads.
The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by B Ramkumar Adityan, a resident of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.
The petitioner prayed for a direction to all civic bodies to ensure that the horns of cattle, including stray animals, shall be painted in red reflective paint. Also, all cattle shall have red colour fabric reflective tape belt or radium belt around their necks with a tag which should indicate the name, address and contact details of its owners.
“This would make it easy to relocate the untagged cattle from the roads to gaushalas or institutions made for providing shelter, implement Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 effectively and penalise owners who allow their animals to squat and stray on the roads, as per provisions of the Cattle Trespass Act 1871,” he pointed out.
Recording the submissions, the bench asked the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Department and State Home, Municipal Administration, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Highways and minor ports departments to file their responses within four weeks.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android