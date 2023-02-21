CM on field: Stalin to visit 5 districts on March 5 & 6

CHENNAI: In the third phase of the 'Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister on Field) scheme, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to visit five districts of Tamil Nadu -- Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Theni -- on March 5 and 6, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Stalin is set to personally review the project works being carried out in the five districts and is also set to hold consultations with district Collectors, superintendents of police and farmers' representatives, as per the reports.

Earlier, on January 1, Stalin launched the scheme to review the progress of development and welfare works implemented by the government in districts from February 1.

In that regard, he visited Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts and in the second phase, he visited four districts of Tamil Nadu -- Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Krishnagiri.