TamilNadu

CM on field: Stalin to visit 5 districts on March 5 & 6

He is also set to hold consultations with district Collectors, superintendents of police and farmers' representatives.
CM Stalin
CM StalinFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the third phase of the 'Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister on Field) scheme, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to visit five districts of Tamil Nadu -- Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Theni -- on March 5 and 6, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Stalin is set to personally review the project works being carried out in the five districts and is also set to hold consultations with district Collectors, superintendents of police and farmers' representatives, as per the reports.

Earlier, on January 1, Stalin launched the scheme to review the progress of development and welfare works implemented by the government in districts from February 1.

In that regard, he visited Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts and in the second phase, he visited four districts of Tamil Nadu -- Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Krishnagiri.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Stalin
Dindigul
Government Schemes
Madurai
CM
Theni
Scheme
Chief Minister M K Stalin
sivagangai
District Collectors
Ramanathapuram
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
field inspection
Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar
welfare works
Chief Minister on Field
CM on field
Stalin to visit
Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar scheme
farmers' representatives
Stalin visit madurai
Stalin field inspection

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in