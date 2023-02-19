President Murmu’s Coonoor visit cancelled due to inclement weather

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Defence Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu on Sunday was cancelled due to inclement weather, officials said.

The President was supposed to reach Coonoor on Sunday morning, lay a wreath at the War Memorial in Wellington and then, deliver a talk at the college.

However, heavy fog and mist in the hilly areas of Coonoor led to the cancellation of her programme.

A helicopter accident on December 8, 2021, has claimed the life of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other armed forces personnel while they were on their way from Sulur Airbase to the college.

The accident, according to Indian Air Force, had occurred due to low visibility caused by foggy conditions.