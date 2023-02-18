Tirupattur Collector expands ‘village stay’ initiative
TIRUPATTUR: Officials have decided to expand the “Collector in search of people” (makkalai thedi mavatta Acthiar) initiative of Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian following its success, sources revealed.
While the Collector’s first night stay in a village was in Alangayam panchayat, he plans to visit tribal belts in the district.
Though the villages targeted include Pudur-nadu, Pungampatti-nadu, Nellivasal-nadu, Yelagiri hills, Naikaneri and Beemakulam villages, the exact destination is revealed only when the official convoy starts.
“This will prevent subordinates tipping off those in the destination about the proposed visit which will then turn out to be just like any other normal visit,” Pandian said. “The aim is to survey to know if they have Aadhar cards, voter ID, ration card, insurance card and community certificates. Work will start immediately on the spot if they lack any documents,” Baskara Pandian told DT Next
According to the Collector’s personal Assistant Wilson, teams headed by a sub-Collector and accompanied by tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, taluk supply officers, revenue inspectors, VAOs, deputy BDOs, panchayat secretaries and insurance field staff will visit tribal areas.
Wilson, meanwhile asked the panchayat officials, block development officers, and the project directors of the district rural development agency and the Magalir thittam (Women’s Development corporation) to instruct their subordinates to work in tandem with all officials so that the needs of tribal beneficiaries were met at the earliest.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android