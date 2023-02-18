T'malai heist: Probe on to recover remaining stolen money

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist mastermind Arif and Azad, the probe has begun on recovering the remaining Rs 70 lakh out of the Rs 72.50 lakh stolen.

Mohammed Arif and Azad were flown to Chennai from Haryana on Friday, and Rs 3 lakh was recovered from them.

The gang on last Saturday night looted a total of Rs 72.50 lakh from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam and Polur on February 12 by using gas cutter to cut open the ATM machines and took away the cash chests.

It is being reported that the heist money has been split by the gang members. Superindent Karthikeyan is stationed in Haryana to lead the probe and retrieve the remaining money that is said to have brought by a lorry.

Meanwhile, sources said the cops in the special squad will be honoured for nabbing the mastermind within six days of crime.