Prez Murmu arrives in Kovai to attend Isha Mahashivratri celebration

According to the reports, Murmu would be the Chief guest at the function. She is set to depart from the festival at around 7:30 pm and rest for the night at Government Guest House at Racecourse Coimbatore. Murmu is also said to take a helicopter from Coimbatore airport tomorrow at 9 am to Wellington Military Centre, Coonoor in Nilgiris District., where she will pay respect by placing a wreath at the war memorial. At 12.00 pm tomorrow, she is scheduled to take a helicopter and arrive at the Coimbatore airport, from where she will fly back to Delhi.

5 layer police security and around 1,900 policemen have been deployed in Coimbatore ahead of Murmu's visit. 3,100 policemen in the suburbs and a total of 5,000 policemen are engaged in security purposes across the district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Sources also added that strict orders to ban drones from flying in Coimbatore today and tomorrow are also been issued.