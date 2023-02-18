Higher Edu dept clarifies on degrees for jobs
CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has clarified with regard to the equivalent degrees offered by various universities for government jobs. Accordingly, the committee has recommended 50 degrees offered by institutions that would be equivalent to the purpose of employment in public services in the state.
A Government Order said that MA in English and Comparative Literature earned by Pondicherry University will be equivalent to an MA in English for employment in public services. Likewise, a BA in English and Communication Skills offered by Ethiraj College for Women affiliated with the University of Madras was equivalent to BA in English in any university and college for the purpose of getting a job in government.
Similarly, the B.Sc Botany awarded by universities in all Arts and Sciences colleges in Tamil Nadu is equivalent to B.Sc Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology was equivalent. Accordingly, the educational qualification consideration of M.Com-Banking awarded by Madurai Kamaraj University is equivalent to a general M.Com for the purpose of employment in Public services.
However, the Government Order also further said that the MA in Linguistics awarded by Annamalai University was not equivalent to the MA in English, which was offered by the institution for getting qualification of getting employment in public services.
The GO also said that it will be equivalent if students study post-graduate diploma in Teaching English compared to the postgraduate diploma in English language teaching awarded by Annamalai University to get a government job.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that students and researchers should go to the Tamil Nadu government’s website to get further details.
