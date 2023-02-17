Gold, silver stolen from teacher’s house
CHENNAI: An unidentified gang broke into a teacher’s house in Thirupachur near Tiruvallur and made away with some gold, silver and cash on Thursday.
Ashok Tarzan (32) a plant nursery owner and his wife Tilakavathy, a government school teacher were residents of Big Colony in Thirupachur.
The duo locked their house and left to work on Thursday morning and returned home in the evening to find their front door broken open.
“The horrified couple quickly ran a search in their house and found that five sovereigns of gold jewellery, 500 gms of silver and cash Rs 85,000 was missing,” police said. Based on a complaint from Ashok, the Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the burglars.
