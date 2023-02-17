Don’t lose cool with farmers,Nagai Collector warns DPC staff
TIRUCHY: Severe action would be taken against the Direct Purchase Centre (DPC) staff who behave rudely with farmers who approach the centre, Nagapattinam district Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj said Friday.
“There are several complaints against the staff and we are in the process of initiating action”, the Collector said.
Inaugurating the DPC at Sikkal village in the district, the Collector Arun Thamburaj said the district administration has recommended to open adequate number of DPCs in the district.
“The district administration has approached the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to open as many as DPCs possible in the district based on the request of the fishing community and one such centre at Sikkal village is also opened based on the requirement of the farmer”, he said.
The Collector also said that the chief minister ordered as many as 10 permanent DPCs with the covered roof in the district and the works are in progress to achieve it.
“Four of them have been opened already and the one at Sikkal is the fifth permanent DPC in the district”, he said.
