KP Munusamy sought bribe for MLA ticket: Kolathur Krishnamurthy

CHENNAI: OPS supporter Kolathur Krishnamoorthy levelled serious allegation of bribery against KP Munusamy on Thursday. Krishnamoorthy held a press meet at Greenways Road.

This came as a response to KP Munusamy saying Panneerselvam "has gone faraway" to work for the AIADMK again. Krishnamoorthy released an audio tape where Munusamy is allegedly heard asking Rs 1 crore to take the former's candidacy from Kolathur constituency forward in 2021 Assembly elections.

Krishnamoorthy responded that he has readied Rs 50 lakh and will arrange the remaining later.

The OPS supporter launched a salvo against Munusamy saying he will take sides according to the "monetary strength".

The audio leaks coming at this juncture could likely dent Edappadi K Palaniswami's image in the forthcoming Erode East by-poll.