TamilNadu

KP Munusamy sought bribe for MLA ticket: Kolathur Krishnamurthy

Krishnamoorthy responded that he has readied Rs 50 lakh and will arrange the remaining later.
Kolathur Krishnamurthy in the press meet
Kolathur Krishnamurthy in the press meetThanthi tv screengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: OPS supporter Kolathur Krishnamoorthy levelled serious allegation of bribery against KP Munusamy on Thursday. Krishnamoorthy held a press meet at Greenways Road.

This came as a response to KP Munusamy saying Panneerselvam "has gone faraway" to work for the AIADMK again. Krishnamoorthy released an audio tape where Munusamy is allegedly heard asking Rs 1 crore to take the former's candidacy from Kolathur constituency forward in 2021 Assembly elections.

Krishnamoorthy responded that he has readied Rs 50 lakh and will arrange the remaining later.

The OPS supporter launched a salvo against Munusamy saying he will take sides according to the "monetary strength".

The audio leaks coming at this juncture could likely dent Edappadi K Palaniswami's image in the forthcoming Erode East by-poll.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
Kolathur Constituency
KP Munusamy
Erode East by-poll
Kolathur Krishnamoorthy
KP Munusamy audio leak
Kolathur Krishnamoorthy KP Munusamy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in