Officials seize plastic bags from shops in Bazar Street in Chengalpattu on Tuesday
TamilNadu

Single-use plastic bags seized from shopkeepers

Despite the ban on usage of plastic bags across the state, several shopkeepers, especially small-time businessmen, continue to package their wares and sell them to consumers.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to bring down the use and distribution of plastic bags in Chengalpattu, the district police conducted surprise checks on roadside shops on Tuesday and seized several sacks of plastic bags kept for distribution.

Despite the ban on usage of plastic bags across the state, several shopkeepers, especially small-time businessmen, continue to package their wares and sell them to consumers.

Following this, Chengalpattu police conducted a raid in Bazaar Street and confiscated several plastic bags and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the shopkeepers. Police also warned them not to indulge in the use of plastic bags in the future.

