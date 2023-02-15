Mamallan’s 1,393rd birth anniversary celebrated
MAHABALIPURAM: Members of the Jambu Maharishi Spiritual Maha Sabha and Vanniyakula Shatriya group joined hands together to celebrate Mamallan Jayanthi and ‘Sadhaya Vizha’ of Narasimha Varman I by adorning his statue with garlands and paying their respects in Mamallapuram on Tuesday.
The Pallava kings were known to be behind the creation of the historic monuments of Mahabalipuram during the 7th and 8th century and Mahendravarman’s son Narasimha Varman I is the person responsible for several beautiful sculptures that adorn the town. In an effort to pay tribute to him, his 1,393rd Sadaya Vizha was celebrated with pomp and cheer on Tuesday.
Special poojas were conducted at the Mallikeshwarar Temple in Mahabalipuram, in which several local dignitaries participated.
