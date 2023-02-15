Fishers find cylinder with Chinese script in Nagai
TIRUCHY: A cylinder with Chinese language inscription that was washed ashore created a flutter in a coastal hamlet in Nagapattinam on Tuesday. The discovery set off a flurry of activities, including visits by the bomb squad and personnel from the Intelligence Bureau, State police’s Q-Branch, and also Coastal Security Group.
Spotting a three-foot-long suspicious cylindrical object that was washed ashore, the fishermen from Nambiyar Nagar coastal hamlet immediately got in touch with the Coastal Security Group officials stationed in Nagapattinam. Learning about the Chinese script, the officials from there rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to inspect and investigate.
However, after a detailed probe, which involved seeking the assistance of persons who knew Chinese script, officials found that it was an acetylene gas cylinder commonly used for gas cutting and welding. The script was the name of an online shopping company, officials added.
“Since it had Chinese script, the local people panicked. But after an explosive vapour test, the BDDS personnel confirmed that it was empty. The cylinder could have slipped to the sea from a ship and later washed ashore,” said CSG inspector Rajasekar.
Meanwhile, sleuths from IB and Q-Branch also visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Even while assuring that the 18-kg cylinder posed no threat to them and hence there was no need for the people to panic, the local police registered an FIR and have initiated a probe.
