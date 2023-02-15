DMK not implementing any welfare schemes, charges EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK has not implemented any welfare schemes in the last 21 months.

Palaniswami, who hit the campaign trail for Erode (East) bypolls here on Wednesday, said the Ministers, who did not come to meet the people, are camping in the constituency.

“They are staging dramas like making ‘parotta’, fry ‘vadai’ and by preparing tea. Did people vote for you to make these items? Rather, people voted only to bring good schemes. But, you (DMK) were betraying the people. This bypoll is a precursor for a change of government,” he said.

Palaniswami asked if any Minister can spell out on any one project executed by them.

“People have been locked up in sheds like cattle in 120 places to prevent them from attending my campaign. They were paid Rs 2,000 and served biriyani,” he said adding, “It’s your money.

You may get it, but vote for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu.” Further, Palaniswami said the DMK fears for AIADMK, which itself has been a victory for our party.