CP Radhakrishnan resigns from all posts in BJP, meets Annamalai

CHENNAI: After his elevation as Governor of Jharkhand, senior BJP functionary and former MP CP Radhakrishnan resigned from all posts including membership of BJP, on Wednesday.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, Radhakrishnan visited the BJP office in Chennai and handed over his resignation to Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai.

"It is good not to talk politics as being a Governor. One should forgo the interest in politics and focus on developments, if one becomes the Governor, " Radhakrishnan had told mediapersons on his arrival at Chennai Airport on Monday.