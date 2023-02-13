Speaking less politics is good for Governors: CP Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: A day after his appointment as the Governor of Jharkhand, former BJP state president CP Radhakrishnan said it is good for Governors to speak less politics and focus on development.

"It is good not to talk politics as being a Governor. One should forgo the interest in politics and focus on developments, if one becomes the Governor, " Radhakrishnan told mediapersons on his arrival at Chennai Airport on Monday.

The President of the Nation, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have historic importance for Tamil Nadu as they had appointed three persons from the State as Governors. This was the first time that three persons from the State elevated as Governors. This is an honour for the State and not for an individual, he noted.

Stating that he would assume charge within a day or two, Radhakrishnan said, "Jharkhand has a high number of Dalits and Tribes. Working for their upliftment would bring laurels to the state and it will serve as a bridge between Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, thereby enhancing the development of two states."