Governor appointment: TN BJP's CP Radhakrishnan named Jharkhand's Guv

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu has named Governors for 13 states and has issued an order of the same.

The press communique issued by the President's secretariat.

Notably, CP Radhakrishnan, TN BJP leader and former chairman of the All India Coir Board, is getting appointed as Jharkhand's Governor.

The President has accepted the resignations of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Ladakh Governor Radha Krishnan Mathur.

Here is the list of appointments made by the President:

(1) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

(2) Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim

(3) C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand

(4) Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

(5) Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam

(6) (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

(7) Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

(8) Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur

(9) La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland

(10) Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

(11) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar

(12) Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra

(13) Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh