Erode East by-poll will be a turning point for EPS: Sengottaiyan

"During the DMK regime, house tax and electricity bills were increased many times. People should support AIADMK in the Erode East by-election as a warning to the ruling DMK government. The Dindigul by-election was a turning point for MGR and the Madurai East and Marungapuri by-elections for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Likewise, this by-election will be a turning point for Edappadi K Palaniswami," he said.

He added, "Take it (money) no matter how much anyone gives. We are watching what the Election Commission (EC) is doing. Vote for the Two-Leaves symbol in Erode East by-election and make a good decision."

Earlier, with the number of candidates contesting for Erode East Constituency gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be kept in every booth in the by-poll scheduled for February 27.