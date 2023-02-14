TamilNadu

Erode East by-poll will be a turning point for EPS: Sengottaiyan

"Vote for the Two-Leaves symbol in Erode East by-election and make a good decision," he added.
KA Sengottaiyan; EPS
KA Sengottaiyan; EPSFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Former minister KA Sengottaiyan who is campaigning for the AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu on Monday sought people's support for the Two-Leaves symbol and stated that Erode East by-polls will be a turning point for AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

KA Sengottaiyan; EPS
Stalin to campaign in Erode East on Feb 24, 25, says Alagiri

"During the DMK regime, house tax and electricity bills were increased many times. People should support AIADMK in the Erode East by-election as a warning to the ruling DMK government. The Dindigul by-election was a turning point for MGR and the Madurai East and Marungapuri by-elections for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Likewise, this by-election will be a turning point for Edappadi K Palaniswami," he said.

He added, "Take it (money) no matter how much anyone gives. We are watching what the Election Commission (EC) is doing. Vote for the Two-Leaves symbol in Erode East by-election and make a good decision."

Earlier, with the number of candidates contesting for Erode East Constituency gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be kept in every booth in the by-poll scheduled for February 27.

KA Sengottaiyan; EPS
Farmers union to boycott Erode bypoll

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Election Commission
Edappadi K Palaniswami
KA Sengottaiyan
Sengottaiyan
EVMs
Electronic Voting Machines
AIADMK leader
Former Minister
AIADMK candidate
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
Campaigning
Erode East Constituency
Erode East by-polls
Erode East Assembly constituency
Former minister KA Sengottaiyan
Erode (East) bypoll
AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu
Erode election campaign
KS Thennarasu
Two-Leaves symbol
erode east by election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in