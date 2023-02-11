Erode East by-poll: Centre deploys CISF for addl security

CHENNAI: The Union government has deployed additional security forces in the Erode East Constituency, where the by-election is set to be held on February 27, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

A total of 180 soldiers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Railway Protection Force have arrived in Erode, according to reports.

In the by-election, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate S Anand and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Menaka Navaneedhan would be contesting. A total of 96 candidates filed 121 nomination papers for the by-polls.

On February 8, after the scrutiny, the nomination papers of 83 candidates were accepted in the by-polls. The scrutiny of the nomination papers was done by by-election General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav and Returning Officer K Siva Kumar in the presence of other election officials, candidates, and their agents.

Yesterday, the final list of candidates has been published as the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended. On Friday, of the 83 accepted nominations, 6 opted out of the contest on the last day.

A total of 78 names of 77 candidates and NOTA have to be fitted in the voting machine and it is reported that 5 voting machines will be used in a polling station, as per the calculation of 16 candidates per voting machine.