Govt holiday declared in Erode on Feb 27 for by-poll

CHENNAI: Government holiday has been announced to all educational institutions and government offices on February 27 due to the Erode East by-election. Also, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that all government employees who have registered as voters in the constituency will be given a holiday with pay on the election day.

In order to prevent the giving of money and gifts to the public during the elections, a 4-level surveillance team and 3 flying squads have been formed and they are engaged in intensive vehicle checks throughout the Erode East block on a 24-hour basis.

Political parties from various parts of Tamil Nadu have come and are actively campaigning for the Erode East by-election. The election officials are campaigning with the party officials and volunteers in the areas allotted to them.

With the number of candidates contesting for Erode East Constituency gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be kept in every booth in the by-poll scheduled for February 27.

During the stipulated period (January 31 to February 7) to file nominations, 96 candidates filed 121 nominations, out of which 83 were approved. Of the 83 candidates permitted to fight polls, six, including AMMK candidate Siva Prashanth, withdrew their nominations.

Meanwhile, the Central paramilitary forces arrived in the Erode East constituency, according to reports.