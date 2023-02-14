Central agencies lost independence: Stalin on BBC raids

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin reacted to the Income Tax department's 'raids' at BBC offices and said that the people will give a fitting lesson in impending elections to destruction of Indian democracy and freedom of press.

Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted, "Transparent and independent institutions are vital for any vibrant democracy. However, under the present BJP-led Union Government, the prestigious institutions of this country have become arbitrary and completely lost independence. Latest political tools, such as ED, CBI and IT dept etc., are liberally used to target political opponents. Recent addition in the list is Income Tax 'Survey' on#BBC. Those misusing the people's mandate and are responsible for destroying Indian Democracy and Freedom of Press should remember that the people of this country are silently watching you and will give a fitting lesson in the impending elections."