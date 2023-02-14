AICTE seeks faculty appointment details from colleges
CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has strictly ordered all the engineering and polytechnic colleges here to follow reservation policy in the appointment of faculty and staff.
The AICTE’s move to issue a circular to all the vice-chancellors of the state-run universities and principals of all colleges in Tamil Nadu came against the backdrop of the National Commission for Backward Classes seeking a report on the status in connection with the reservation policy adopted in the institutions.
AICTE Advisor-II, Policy and Academic Planning Bureau Ramesh Unnikrishnan, in a circular, said that AICTE approved institutions are supposed to follow the reservation policy of the state and central government.
He said information regarding the appointment of manpower, including faculty with regard to the reservation policy implemented in last 3 years needs to be provided by all the approved institutions.
Accordingly, the institutions should provide a total number of all category faculty and staff members recruited in the last three years. The colleges should also provide information on the number of SC and ST category faculty members recruited during the same period.
The AICTE would check all the recruitment data provided by the institutions and would send it to the concerned officers of the National Commission for Backward Classes.
A special portal was created by the AICTE where the institution should enter all the recruitment details online.
