Tenkasi kidnap case: Woman produced before Sengottai Magistrate

MADURAI: In the case of alleged abduction of 21-year-old woman, who earlier got married to a man, resident of Kottakulam, Tenkasi district, she was produced before District Magistrate Court in Sengottai at around 1 pm, on Saturday. As per the directive of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, the woman was accommodated in a shelter near Tenkasi.

The Tenkasi police produced her before Judge M Sunil Raja. The woman in the case was inside the chamber for almost an hour and her confession statement, which remains confidential, was obtained. The statement was kept inside a sealed cover, and would be submitted before the High Court, Madurai, on February 13, sources said.

The software engineer Mariappan Vineeth of Kottakulam, Sengottai taluk, Tenkasi, in a habeas corpus petition sought the HC’s direction seeking to bring the woman, a native of Gujarat, whom he married, back to Tenkasi. Over the last six years, the petitioner said both himself and the woman were in love with each other.