Congress adds more star campaigners
CHENNAI: With the addition of six more members, the number of star speakers of the Congress for the upcoming Erode East bypoll campaign rose to 40. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri, who released the names of 34-star speakers a few days ago, added six more names on the Saturday. The list includes party’s MLA from Velachery Hasan Moulana.
The earlier list had the names of party bigwigs including former union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, former TNCC presidents, all party MPs, most MLAs, and recently suspended member MLA Ruby Manoharan.
Manoharan was suspened in connection with the December 15 clash between his supporters and others. But it was later revoked by the party high command.
