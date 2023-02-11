Tirupattur Collector to stay in villages overnight

Asked about the idea, Baskara Pandian told DT Next, “I call it “Makkalaithedi Maavatta Atchithalaivar” (Collector at people’s doorsteps). On Friday, I along with the DRO, PA (Agriculture) and other top officials will spend the night at Mandarakuttai hamlet of Bimakulam village panchayat attached to Alangayam panchayat union. We will sleep in the government school and interact with locals casually, which will enable them to lower their defence and talk freely about what they want and what their area lacks.”