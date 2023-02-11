Erode East by-poll: Five EVMs to be kept in every polling booth

CHENNAI: With the number of candidates contesting for Erode East Constituency gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be kept in every booth in the by-poll scheduled for February 27.

Since the election commission has mandated one machine will not have more than 16 candidates, five EVMs will be kept in a booth. But there will just be one Control Unit (CU) connected to all the machines. One CU can be connected to 24 EVMs at a time.

During the stipulated period (January 31 to February 7) to file nominations, 96 candidates filed 121 nominations, out of which 83 were approved. Of the 83 candidates permitted to fight polls, six, including AMMK candidate Siva Prashanth, withdrew their nominations.

The candidatures were scrutinised by General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav and Returning Officer K Sivakumar.