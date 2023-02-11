TamilNadu

Erode East by-poll: 'Cash for vote' tokens seized from DMK leader

With the number of candidates contesting for the by-poll gauged to 77, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are set to be kept in every booth.
Tokens seized from DMK South Union Treasurer Sarbudeen's car.
Tokens seized from DMK South Union Treasurer Sarbudeen's car.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Erode District Election Officer H Krishnanunni on Saturday stated that Election officials and police personnel seized tokens from DMK South Union Treasurer Sarbudeen's car in Tirupur district after they got information about the distribution of money at night through tokens during the election campaign.

Earlier in the day, the Union government deployed additional security forces in the Erode East Constituency, where the by-election is set to be held on February 27, according to reports.

