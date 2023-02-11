A Class 5 girl sweeping the verandah in the school at Thirumalai Kuppam in Madanur, Tirupattur district File

TamilNadu

Class 5 girls made to sweep corridor in school at Madanur panchayat

A reporter, who came that way, saw two girls sweeping the premises, but both dropped the brooms and ran into the class the moment they realised that their activity was watched.