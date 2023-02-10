TamilNadu

Medical advice case: Time given to Dr Sharmika to file reply extended

The Siddha Medical Council ordered Sharmika to appear in person and submit a written explanation on February 10. As she requested more time to give a written explanation, deadline has been postponed
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Allegedly accused of giving false medical advice, time given for Siddha medical practitioner and YouTuber Sharmika to file her response has been extended till February 24, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical Council (TNSMC) ordered Sharmika to appear in person and submit a written explanation on February 10. As she requested more time to give a written explanation, deadline has been extended till February 24.

Sharmika was accused of giving false medical advice on the internet, particularly on weight, diet and breast cancer. As the matter created a stir, the Directorate of Medical Homeopathy of India had ordered an explanation on the comments made by her. Following this, the TNSMC issued a notice to Sharmika seeking an explanation.

