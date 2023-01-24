False medical advice probe: Doctor Sharmika appears for investigation

CHENNAI: Accused of giving false medical advice, Siddha doctor Sharmika on Tuesday appeared in person for investigation at the office of Siddha Medical College in Arumbakkam, Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Sharmika was accused of giving false medical advice on the internet, particularly on weight, diet and breast cancer. As the matter created a stir, the Directorate of Medical Homeopathy of India had ordered an explanation on the comments made by her.

Investigations are under way if the medical prescriptions given by her were in compliance with the Siddha Medical Commission rules and also whether she was duly registered to provide medical prescriptions and whether her advice was given with scientific evidence.