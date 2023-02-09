Marriage hall sealed over unauthorised gathering
COIMBATORE: A private marriage hall in Erode was sealed by officials of the Election Department on Thursday after AIADMK functionaries were found staying without permission to carry out poll works in the upcoming Erode East bypolls.
Acting on a tip that a large number of AIADMK cadre from Ariyalur was staying in a marriage hall at Jeeva Nagar, a team of officials from the election wing along with Erode Town police rushed to the spot around 11am. More than 50 AIADMK workers were found staying in the hall without taking permission in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
When election officials asked them to vacate, the party functionaries broke into a quarrel and raised slogans against Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.
They were then evicted from the marriage hall and it was sealed. Siva Shankar, an MGR Mandram functionary from Ariyalur district said that they submitted a letter to the election officials seeking permission to stay in the marriage hall.
“However, they informed us that permission will be given only after scrutiny of nomination papers. To prevent us from campaigning and create hurdles, the officials have sealed the hall at the behest of the ruling party. We will take up the issue to the Election Commission,” he said.
Meanwhile, the bypoll Returning Officer K Siva Kumar said that symbols will be allotted to independent candidates on Friday, when candidates can withdraw their nominations up to 3 pm. For the bypolls, 83 nominations were accepted and the independents have made a wish list of their preferred symbols. If more than one candidate has chosen a symbol, then it will be allotted through lot system, he said.
