Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor RN RaviFile
TamilNadu

Governor Ravi leaves for Delhi along with wife on personal visit

They were on a personal visit to the national capital and there was no political significance attached to it.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi on Wednesday left for Delhi. He was expected to return on Thursday by late night flight. Sources claimed that Governor Ravi’s wife accompanied him. They were on a personal visit to the national capital and there was no political significance attached to it. Governor’s security officer had also accompanied him.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

delhi
Tamil Nadu
RN Ravi
TN Guv
Political significance
Personal visit

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in