TamilNadu
Governor Ravi leaves for Delhi along with wife on personal visit
They were on a personal visit to the national capital and there was no political significance attached to it.
CHENNAI: Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi on Wednesday left for Delhi. He was expected to return on Thursday by late night flight. Sources claimed that Governor Ravi’s wife accompanied him. They were on a personal visit to the national capital and there was no political significance attached to it. Governor’s security officer had also accompanied him.
