Perur temple elephant Kalyani gets bathing pool
COIMBATORE: A massive bathing pool has been built on the premises of Perur Patteeswarar Temple in Coimbatore for elephant Kalyani to stay cool.
Dedicating the new facility, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu said similar bathing pools for elephants have been constructed in 25 temples, while works are in progress in two other temples in the state.
There are a total of 29 elephants in 27 temples under the control of HR & CE across Tamil Nadu. Apart from the pool, which has a ramp for the elephant to get into the four feet deep tank, a walking track for around 300 metres has also been developed for elephant Kalyani.
“A special diet chart has been prepared for temple elephants on the guidelines of expert veterinarians. Their health status is also evaluated every 15 days,” he said.
On the conduct of an annual rejuvenation camp for elephants, the Minister said it is unnecessary as all the required facilities have been provided for elephants on the temple premises itself.
