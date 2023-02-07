SPCA opens pet centre in Thanjai
TIRUCHY: The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) established an animal sterilisation centre in Thanjavur on Tuesday and conducted a special camp for the pet animals.
The SPCA owns a building at Mathakottai in Thanjavur next to Chennai and the building has been functioning in an area of 4.5 acre land. The Non-Profitable organisation has planned to provide accessibility of all round care for the pet animals and so a sterilisation centre was launched on Tuesday in which the treatment and other care for pet animals have been provided free of cost.
Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, inaugurated the centre and said, as many as 10 persons died of dog bites in the district last year. “In order to prevent dog menace, the SPCA has come forward to catch the dogs and sterilise them to control the birth. This apart, the centre would provide vaccines and treatment to the pet dogs,” he said. The Collector also said that the local administration staff would catch the street dogs and they would be sterilised in the centre.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android