SPCA opens pet centre in Thanjai

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, inaugurated the centre and said, as many as 10 persons died of dog bites in the district last year. “In order to prevent dog menace, the SPCA has come forward to catch the dogs and sterilise them to control the birth. This apart, the centre would provide vaccines and treatment to the pet dogs,” he said. The Collector also said that the local administration staff would catch the street dogs and they would be sterilised in the centre.