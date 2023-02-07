Need ID proof to update mobile number: Tangedco

In a letter to Tangedco CMD, VS Jayaraman, T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said “Instead of making the process of registering mobile number simple, Tangedco has, by asking consumers to upload ID proof such as Aadhaar/PAN or driving license with the condition that the name in the ID proof should match with the name of the consumer, has made it complicated. One does not understand the need for this.”