Need ID proof to update mobile number: Tangedco
CHENNAI: After making it mandatory to link Aadhaar with service connection numbers, Tangedco has now made changes in the process of updating the mobile number by insisting on valid ID proof.
Consumers said that the earlier process of updating mobile number was simpler. They just had to submit the bill receipt of the previous month.
In a letter to Tangedco CMD, VS Jayaraman, T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said “Instead of making the process of registering mobile number simple, Tangedco has, by asking consumers to upload ID proof such as Aadhaar/PAN or driving license with the condition that the name in the ID proof should match with the name of the consumer, has made it complicated. One does not understand the need for this.”
He requested Tangedco to make the registration process hassle-free by permitting consumers to just input their numbers without asking them to upload an ID proof. “In case of occupation of a tenant, then both numbers of owners and tenant should be registered. When there’s a change in tenancy, provision should be given to register the new tenant’s number,” he pointed out.
Jayaraman noted that following the installation of smart meters in T Nagar, Tangedco has discontinued the services of physical recording of current consumption at the consumers’ places. It now sends the details of consumption and amount payable by SMS to those who have registered their mobile numbers with Tangedco.
A senior Tangedco official said that the ID was mandatory to authenticate the consumer who wanted to update mobile number.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android