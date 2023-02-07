MNM urges TN govt to give menstrual leave female college students

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam's Women and Child Welfare Wing State Secretary Mookambika Rathinam on Tuesday welcomed Kerala government's notification on menstrual leave for female students and urged Tamil Nadu government to implement the same.

"Kerala government's directive to provide menstrual and maternity leave to female students in all Kerala colleges and universities is greatly appreciated. The Kerala government deserves praise for implementing this as a model project in the country," she said in a statement.

She said that the Kerala government has extended this program implemented by the Cochin University of Science and Technology to colleges and universities across the State. Initiatives such as these are vital to address practical issues faced by women and girls.

She demanded that this scheme should be implemented in Tamil Nadu also for the benefit of the girl students. "Similarly, the government and the education department should come forward to implement pilot programs and create awareness to overcome the various difficulties faced by college and school girls," she said.