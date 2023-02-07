Kudankulam plant reschedules refuelling shutdown to May 1
CHENNAI: For the first time since its commissioning, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant has rescheduled its Unit 2 refuelling shutdown (RSD) to May 1 from the earlier schedule of mid-March following the request of Tamil Nadu and other southern states not shut down during the peak summer.
According to Tangedco sources, the postponement of the 1000 MW KKNPP Unit 2 shutdown would help the State avoid high-cost power purchases during the peak summer period. The State would get 563 MW as its share from Unit 2 of the KKNPP.
Unit 2 of the KKNPP was supposed to go for the refuelling shutdown from March 17 to May 20 (65 days) coinciding with the peak summer power demand period.
The rescheduling comes in the wake of the demand from the southern states and the union power minister, who had directed that no plant should be allowed planned maintenance during the peak demand period, particularly from April 1 to May 15, to meet peak demand and ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers in the country.
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which runs the plant, had refused to reschedule the RSD stating that the units can be operated for defined full power days, after which the reactors have to be shut for refuelling. The average refuelling cycle is 300 full power days.
The unit 1’s fuelling cycle was increased to 450 days from the last year. In the case of Unit-II, the present cycle of 300 FPD will continue for another two cycles. Subsequently, that too would switch to 450 FPD cycle, said officials.
