Two leaves symbol: Tamizhmahan Hussain, Shanmugam leave to Delhi

CHENNAI: Presidium Chairman Tamizhmahan Hussain and MP C Ve Shanmugam left for New Delhi to submit the correspondence votes collected from General Council members to the Election Commission of India. They will seek “Two-Leaves” symbol for the Erode East by-poll.
Meanwhile, the ECI will announce the final decision on which candidate will be allotted the symbol for the February 27 poll.
