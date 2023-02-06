TamilNadu

Two leaves symbol: Tamizhmahan Hussain, Shanmugam leave to Delhi

ECI will announce the final decision on which candidate will be allotted the symbol for the February 27 poll.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Presidium Chairman Tamizhmahan Hussain and MP C Ve Shanmugam left for New Delhi to submit the correspondence votes collected from General Council members to the Election Commission of India. They will seek “Two-Leaves” symbol for the Erode East by-poll.

Meanwhile, the ECI will announce the final decision on which candidate will be allotted the symbol for the February 27 poll.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

C Ve Shanmugam
Two Leaves symbol
Erode East by-poll
Tamizhmahan Hussain
General Council members

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in