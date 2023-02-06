Stalin announces relief package for flood-hit TN farmers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday ordered the distribution of a relief package, including Rs 20,000 per hectare of paddy, to farmers of delta and other districts affected by the recent unseasonal rains.

Following an interaction at the state Secretariat this morning with the ministerial delegation that visited Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Sunday, Stalin ordered the distribution of the relief package based on the report and inputs received from the delegation of state ministers and bureaucrats.

A release issued by the State government said that the Chief Minister has ordered the State Revenue and Agriculture departments to jointly assess the extent of crop damage in the flood affected districts. The relief package includes payment of Rs 20,000 per hectare of harvest-ready paddy in accordance with disaster management rules to farmers who lost 33% of their harvest or more during the recent heavy rains. The Chief Minister has also issued orders to distribute 8 kgs of crop seeds per acre at 50% subsidy to urad dhal farmers, who were affected in the recent rains, to undertake urad dhal cultivation again. The package announced by the Chief Minister also consists of provision of paddy harvesting machines on rent at 50% subsidy to paddy farmers through the State Agriculture Engineering Department. Stalin has also instructed the concerned departments to undertake additional crop harvest checks in villages affected by the unseasonal rains if such assessments for crop insurance schemes were already completed. State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, State Food Minister R Sakkarapani and Chief Secretary V Iraianbu were also present during the discussion.