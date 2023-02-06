Low demand, labour shortage hit match industry
MADURAI: The match manufacturing industry, predominantly located in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district and parts of Sattur and Sivakasi in the neighboring Virudhunagar, is struggling to overcome the challenge of a shrinking workforce.
Such an unhealthy trend has resulted in a sizable decline in production. The average annual production declined by about 60 to 70 per cent over the past year, M Paramasivam, president, National Small Match Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti, said on Sunday.
The key reason for labour shortage is that many factories in and around Kovilpatti slashed production, gradually curtailing work schedules since last year because the plastic cigar lighter captured almost 35 per cent of the match manufacturing market, threatening its future survival.
The decline in demand has forced manufacturers to reduce the number of working days in a week to three. Many workers moved to the garment sector and incense stick making units in Kovilpatti. Further, he doubted the very survival of this traditional manufacturing industry, saying that in a span of another two or more years, the cigar lighter, which tends to be an alternative among many consumers, would certainly penetrate further into the market, pushing the original out.
“Only because of the export market, the manufacturers are managing to run the show. Since the export market is steady, over 50 per cent of the manufactured goods among the annual production cater to needs of overseas buyers especially from the African countries,” Paramasivam said. Moreover, the ancillary units, which were over 600 a few years ago, have come down below 400 units now. Citing these, he told DT Next that the Centre should ensure a permanent ban on cigar lighter to safeguard the match industry.
J Devadoss, secretary, South India Match Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti, said smoking habit among many has been tremendously reduced post COVID as an impact of fear factor. Migrant labourers from northern states could hardly adapt to working processes, which required skilled workmanship. However, their resources were used for hard manual jobs, he added.
E Perumalsamy, manufacturer, O Mettupatti, a village near Sattur, said there’s no acute shortage of labour, but many manufacturers have reduced production capacity due to a shortfall in domestic market demand.
