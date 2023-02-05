Thamizh Magan Hussain's action unacceptable, shocking: Vaithilingam

CHENNAI: Speaking to reporters to lodge their discontent with the EPS camp, the OPS team has charged that Presidium Chairman Thamizh Magan Hussain is acting at the behest of Edappadi Palaniswami in leaving out the name of Senthilmurugan, named Erode East by-poll candidate by Panneerselvam, in the affidavit sent to General Council members to seek opinion as per the Supreme Court's direction.

Leaders R Vaithilingam, Panruti Ramachandran and JCD Prabhakar met the scribes after holding consultation with O Panneerselvam at his Greenways road residence.

Panneerselvam's supporter and former minister R Vaithilingam accused Hussain of partiality against the candidate fielded by OPS. "Senthilmurugan has even filed his nomination whereas Thennarasu, who has the support of EPS, has been named in the affidavit", he said.

He further said this action of Hussain has snatched their right to privacy in picking the candidate of their choice. The affidavit sent to GC members, according to sources, has Thennarasu's name as the choice of EPS and sought opinion on whether to field him or someone else of the members' choice.

Panruti Ramachandran said the affidavit had to specify the hopefuls. He said the matter would be brought to the notice of Election Commission. O Panneerselvam's supporters alleged that the affidavit sent to GC members is a violation of SC order.

He had said earlier he would back only a nominee with the 'Two Leaves' symbol.