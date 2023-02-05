EPS holds DMK govt responsible for death of 4 women in stampede

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held the DMK government responsible for the death of four women, who were killed in stampede in Vaniyambadi when a businessman distributed token for free sarees, and demanded the government to announce solatium of Rs 10 lakh to kin of each of the victim.

The delay in distributing the free dhoti and sarees to the people during the Pongal festival was the reason for Saturday’s incident that claimed the lives of four women, EPS said in a press statement issued on Sunday.

On learning that a businessman based in Vaniymabadi in Tirupattur district was offering free dhoti and sarees on the occasion of Thaipoosam, a large number of men and women gathered to collect the token for the same. It resulted in the stampede, claiming the lives of four and leaving more than 10 severely injured.

“The government should take appropriate action against the persons organised the event and the authorities responsible,” he said and demanded the government to enhance the solatium to Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family.

“The incompetent government that failed to implement the free dhoti and sarees scheme for Pongal festival should take full responsibility for the tragic incident,” he said and cautioned the government to take necessary precautionary measures to avert such incidents in the future.