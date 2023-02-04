4 die in stampede while collecting sarees in Vaniyambadi

CHENNAI: In a gathering of over 1,000 women to get free sarees during Thaipoosam celebration in Vaniyambadi, four women have reportedly died in a stampede.
A private organisation announced it would distribute costless sarees on the occasion of Thaipoosam. Women gathered in huge numbers resulting in a stampede situation.
Four of the several admitted in the hospital have died failing to respond to treatments.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android