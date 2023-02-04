TamilNadu

4 die in stampede while collecting sarees in Vaniyambadi

A private organisation announced it would distribute costless sarees on the occasion of Thaipoosam. Women gathered in huge numbers resulting in a stampede situation.
Maalaimalar
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a gathering of over 1,000 women to get free sarees during Thaipoosam celebration in Vaniyambadi, four women have reportedly died in a stampede.

Four of the several admitted in the hospital have died failing to respond to treatments.

