TN government doctors demand implementation of GO 354

CHENNAI: Even after three years of Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan who died during the indefinite fast protesting for implementation of GO 354, doctors say that their demands remain unmet.

The government order 354 was notified in 2009 during the DMK period, stating that State government doctors will be given salaries on par with the Central government doctors.

More than 16,000 government doctors across Tamil Nadu participated in the 7-day strike in October 2019. The strike was withdrawn after request from health department officials during the previous regime.

However, their demands were not met and 118 doctors, including 40 female doctors, were transferred 500 km away.

While the DMK leaders supported their demands during the strike, the government doctors say that the GO has not been implemented yet.

"Dr Lakshmi said that the salary paid to government doctors is an investment in public health and not an expenditure. We request the Chief Minister to fulfill the demands of doctors and ensure that G O 354 is immediately implemented," said Dr S Perumal Pillai, President, Legal Co-ordination Committee for Government Doctors.

Meanwhile, members of Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) also emphasise on the implementation of pay band 4. Dr S Rengasamy, convener at FOGDA said that it has been three years since the protests were held across the State and with regime change, they are hopeful that their demands will be met.

“The pay band 4 is implemented as per Dynamic Assured Career Progression that is implemented for doctors who have served for 13 years in the government sector. We have not received any status update also," he said.

The officials from the Directorate of Medical Education assure that the GO is under consideration but they remain uncertain of when it will be implemented.