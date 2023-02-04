Stalin announces solatium for Vaniyambadi stampede victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced solatium for deceased and injured of the Vaniyambadi stampede incident.

The Chief Minister expressed grief on the demise of four women during the incident and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 of the three severely injured.

Ayyappan, the person distributing tokens for free veshtis and sarees, has been arrested. The stampede was caused due to overcrowding during the token distribution of free veshtis and sarees on the occasion of Thaipoosam on February 5.