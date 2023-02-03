GCC asks property owners to pay tax arrears immediately

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked property owners to pay their taxes as the financial year 2022-23 is coming to an end within two months.

An official letter also stated that appropriate action will be taken against the defaulters.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the civic body authorities have stated that so far more than 5.63 lakh property owners are yet to pay to the tune of ₹346.63 crore.

Property taxes are a major revenue source as they contribute to work such as basic infrastructure, solid waste disposal, street lighting, maintenance of parks and roads, public health and disease prevention.

As per the rule, property owners are required to pay taxes within the first 15 days of the beginning of the half year.

A 5% incentive is given to people who pay within that time period, stated an official release.

Owners can pay it through DD, debit or credit cards to the government postal officials who visit their home, through the e-service centres in the Corporation premises or online website and through Paytm or Namma Chennai mobile apps.